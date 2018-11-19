Birt posts cash bond for attempted murder charge

Kenneth Birt Jr., who was booked for attempted murder in Barton County, posted his $10,000 cash bond on Friday, Nov. 16.

Birt was arrested following an Oct. 19 incident that left Dustin Turner with multiple gunshot wounds to the left leg that were non-life-threatening injuries.

Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 451 Northwest 40 Avenue at about 10:08 p.m. on Oct. 19 to the reported shooting. Birt was later arrested in the 1000 block of Jackson Street in Great Bend.

At the time of his arrest, Birt was being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Birt is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, a severity level 3 person felony. Per the 20th Judicial District bond schedule, his bond was set at $100,000.