Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/16 – 11/18)

11/16

BOOKED: Jacob King on Barton County District warrants for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: B.J. Corter on a Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $100 cash.

BOOKED: Paul Poteet on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on Barber County District Court warrant for FTA, bond set at $3,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Angelo Palermo of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Joshua Bobbitt of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kyle Kruckenberg of Great Bend on BTDC warrants for contempt of court, no bond on all three warrants.

BOOKED: Brianna Feist of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Jesus Manual Rios of Great Bend on Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear, released to Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Kenneth Birt Jr. on BCDC case for attempted murder after posting a $10,000 cash bond.

RELEASED: Rusty Sievers of Great Bend on BTDC case for kidnapping, battery DV after receiving an order of the court.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on Barber County District Court warrant for FTA, posted $3,500 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Austin Levingston of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for aggravated indecent liberty with a child, posted bond of $100,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

11/17

BOOKED: Sierra Flax on BTDC warrant for FTA, no bond.

BOOKED: Patricia Avinger on Dickinson County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $300 cash only.

BOOKED: Guyton on KDOC order of arrest and detain, no bond.

BOOKED: Justin Juarez of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal threat, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Landon Brack on BCDC warrant for time served.

RELEASED: Jerome Moore of Wichita on BTDC warrant for probation violation for time served.

RELEASED: Preston Ivy of Pueblo, CO on BCDC case for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, no drug tax stamp, and possession of paraphernalia, posted bond amount of $100,000 through Owns Bail Bonding Company.

11/18

BOOKED: Josh Graves of Hutchinson case for driving while suspended and expired tags, bond is set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Nicole Henning of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery, bond is $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joseph of Galatia on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only. Salina County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Alexandra Dirreen of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while suspended, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Allen Templeton of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for criminal threat, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Josh Graves of Hutchinson case for driving while suspended and expired tags, posted bond of $500.

RELEASED: Paul Poteet on BCDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Justin D. Juarez on GBMC case for criminal threat with a $5,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Alexandra Dirreen of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while suspended, posted bond amount of $500 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Allen Templeton of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for criminal threat, posted bond amount of $5,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: B.J. Corter on a Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear, transported to Russell County Sheriff’s Office.