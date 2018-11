MCPHERSON COUNTY —A small earthquake shook central Kansas Monday morning.

The quake at 1:44a.m. measured a magnitude 2.7 and was centered approximately 7 miles west of Lindsborg, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

Monday’s quake follows a pair of small quakes in Harper County Sunday and a 2.8 magnitude quake southeast of Salina on Sunday.

There are no reports of damage of injury from Monday’s quake.