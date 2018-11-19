Albina C. Besperat, 90, La Crosse, Kansas, died Sunday, November 18, 2018, at Rush County Memorial Hospital Intermediate Swing Bed, La Crosse, Kansas.

Mrs. Besperat was born November 10, 1928, in rural Timken, Kansas, the daughter of John M. and Elsie (Stika) Oborny. She was lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas, moving to La Crosse, Kansas, in 1975. She was employed at the Dee Ge Café in Rush Center, Kansas, for 30 years before retiring in 1999. During her retirement, she volunteered at A Second Chance Thrift Shop in La Crosse, Kansas.

She loved cats, and always had one for a companion. She enjoyed visiting and working crossword puzzles.

She had a strong prayer life, and was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, and St. Michael’s Altar Society, both of La Crosse, Kansas.

On April 15, 1947, she married Charles J. Besperat at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Timken, Kansas. They lived on the family farm until his death October 12, 1973.

Survivors include: two sons, John Besperat (Charmane), Timken, Kansas, and Charles Besperat (Debbie), Branson West, Missouri; two daughters, Patsy Basgall (Ron), Basehor, Kansas, and Kathy Basgall (Ray), Topeka, Kansas; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; two step great grandsons; one nephew; and three nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant grandson, Jeffrey Lee Basgall; and a sister, Elizabeth Oborny.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 20, 2018, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Wednesday, November 21, 2018, from 9:00 A.M. to 9:50 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Father Eric Gyambi officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Timken, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family request memorials to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.