5 Kansas teens arrested for alleged felony vandalism spree

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating five teen in connection with multiple incidents of damage to property in Saline County.

The incidents included 17 confirmed damage to vehicles and one burglary in which a door was broken and liquor allegedly stolen from a home in the 500 block of Beachwood in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

On Friday, police arrested Wilbert Haines, 19, Dominique Patrick, 15, Kaiden Goldsmith, 15, Silas Walker, 16 and Sam Cheney, 16, all of Salina.

Haines was booked on requested charges of felony damage to property, conspiracy to commit felony damage to property, aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, theft, misdemeanor damage to property, felony contribution to child’s misconduct, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Forrester.

Patrick, Goldsmith, Walker, and Cheney were booked on requested charges of felony damage to property, conspiracy to commit felony damage to property, aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, theft, and misdemeanor damage to property, according to Forrester.

NOTE: Kansas state law allows law enforcement to release the names of juveniles age 14 and older involved in criminal cases