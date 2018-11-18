USDA has not named suppliers after salmonella found in raw turkey

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Food safety officials are stressing the importance of proper handling and cooking practices amid a nationwide outbreak of drug-resistant Salmonella found in raw turkey, with Thanksgiving approaching.

The Centers for Disease Control last week said the number of reported illnesses has nearly doubled since July to 164. Minnesota has the most cases at 16. There’s been one reported death linked to tainted turkey.

The USDA hasn’t named the suppliers associated with the tainted meat or identified a single, common source.

In addition, Jennie-O Turkey recalled ground turkey as part of the salmonella outbreak, and regulators say additional products from other companies could be named as their investigation continues.

The products being recalled include 1-pound packages of raw, ground Jennie-O turkey and were sold nationwide. The more than 91,000 pounds of turkey had use-by dates of early October and shouldn’t be in stores anymore, but could still be in freezers. Regulators say it should be thrown away.

Hormel said in a statement that government agencies have found the strain in the outbreak in 29 manufacturing plants from 19 companies.

Officials say consumers should always wash their hands and all surface areas where turkey is prepared, never leave it to thaw on the counter, and use a meat thermometer to cook it to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.