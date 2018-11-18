Police arrest 2 leaving scene of Kansas home burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have suspects in custody.

Just after 3p.m. Thursday, police were summoned to 106 SW Clay in Topeka after witnesses reported someone kicking in the back door of the residence, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

As officers entered the area the witness reported seeing the suspect truck, a red Dodge Ram, leaving the case address after loading items from the house into the truck.

Police stopped the truck in the 900 block of SW Wayne.

Andrew C. Akard 29, and Catrien A. Van Petten 30, both of Topeka were located in the truck along with two handguns and items from the reported burglary.

Police booked Akard into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of open container, possession of a stolen firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of stolen property, theft and burglary.

Van Petten has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of possession of stolen property, theft and burglary.