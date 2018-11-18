Murray accounts for 5 TDs as No. 6 Oklahoma beats Kansas

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kyler Murray accounted for two of his five touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help No. 6 Oklahoma survive Kansas freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr.’s big game in a 55-40 victory Saturday night.

Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 6 CFP) moved closer to a spot in the conference championship game, and Murray boosted his Heisman Trophy campaign in likely his final home game.

Williams rushed for a career-high 252 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a score for Kansas (3-8, 1-7). The Jayhawks have lost seven of the past eight games.

Murray sealed the game with a breakaway 75-yard touchdown run with 13:44 remaining, sparking a 20-point fourth quarter. He added another touchdown in the quarter and finished with 272 yards passing and two touchdowns. He rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns.

That overshadowed a lackluster defensive performance. Oklahoma allowed 524 total offensive yards to Kansas.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: With David Beaty nearing his final week as coach, the Jayhawks have something to build from offensively. Outside of Williams’ night, Peyton Bender completed 16 of 23 passes for 145 yards and the Jayhawks rushed for 348 yards.

Oklahoma: The Sooners’ embattled defense did itself no favors. It entered the game allowing 416 yards per game, a total Kansas eclipsed in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Kansas: The Jayhawks host No. 13 Texas next week in their season finale.

Oklahoma: The Sooners close out the regular season next week with a trip to No. 7 West Virginia hoping to wrap up a spot in the Big 12 championship game.