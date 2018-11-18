Kansas man sentenced after DNA found on gun

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man whose DNA was found on a handgun was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Jason M. Trevillion, 33, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction. The investigation began when members of the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Violent Crime Task force heard shots fired in the area of 8th and Parallel Avenue. Police attempted stop a Dodge Caravan but the vehicle fled. When police blocked the car from the front and behind, the van rammed both police cars. Trevillion was one of the defendants who eventually got out of the van.

In the van, police found a .40 caliber pistol with a 50-round drum magazine, two .223 caliber pistols, a 9 mm pistol, and a .45 caliber pistol, as well as spent shell casings and live rounds. Trevillion’s DNA was found on the 9 mm pistol. He had a 2015 conviction in Wyandotte County for aggravated assault.

Co-defendant Ernest A. Jones was sentenced to 12 months and a day. Co-defendant Taurez L. Adams is set for sentencing Nov. 13.