Driver dies after ejected in I-70 rollover accident

THOMAS COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 10p.m. Saturday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 GMC K-1500 Crew Cab Pickup driven by Courtney S. Romej, 29, Elgin, NE., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of U.S. 83.

The pickup exited the roadway, entered the median and rolled an unknown amount of times, landing on the passenger side in the east bound passing lane. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Romej was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Baalmann Mortuary in Colby. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.