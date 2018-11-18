Child hospitalized after van rolls in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH COUNTY— One person was injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Econoline van driven by Rhonda E. Rector, 40, Dimmitt, TX., was westbound on Intestate 70 just east of the Kansas 156 Junction.

The driver lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions. The van exited the roadway, rolled a complete revolution and came to rest on its wheels facing north.

A minor female received possible injuries and was transported to Ellsworth Co Medical Center,

Rector, an adult passenger and 3 other minor children had no injuries. They were all properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.