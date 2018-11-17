Weekend Weather

Today
A slight chance of drizzle between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight
A chance of freezing drizzle before 1am, then a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle between 1am and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 39. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 51. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 33.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Thanksgiving Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 59.