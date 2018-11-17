Stafford Co. man dies in 3-vehicle motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. Friday in Montgmoery County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Nathan L. Lock, 32, Macksville, was southbound on Kansas 99 five miles south of Frankfort.

The motorcycle traveled left of center and side-swiped a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Katheryn L. Gregerson, 21, Herman, NE., causing Lock to be ejected from the motorcycle.

A northbound 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Laura C. Edelman, 20, Sabetha also struck the motorcycle.

Lock was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Kinsley Funeral Home. Gregerson and Edelman were not injured.