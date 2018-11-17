Saturday earthquake reported in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY—A small earthquake shook north-central Kansas Saturday. The quake just after 3:30 p.m. measured a magnitude 2.8 and was centered approximately 2 miles southeast of Salina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was the first quake in Kansas since a 2.5 magnitude quake shook near the Sumner County community of Belle Plaine.

There are no reports of damage or injuries from Saturday’s quake. However, the quake did generate a lot of attention among Saline County residents who reported they felt it.