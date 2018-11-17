Officers found a pound of meth in Kan. man’s car

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced this week to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Miles Joseph McWhorter, 34, Paola, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. McWhorter was yelling, moving erratically and acting aggressively toward law enforcement officers when they stopped his car in Ottawa, Kan.

Investigators found almost a pound of methamphetamine in the car, as well as ammunition and $2,724 in cash.

After McWhorter was arrested, McWhorter’s girlfriend was arrested with 200 grams of methamphetamine and a shotgun, both belonging to McWhorter.

He has previous convictions for drugs and weapons charges, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.