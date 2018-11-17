Kansas State has no trouble with Eastern Kentucky

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Xavier Sneed scored 16 points to lead five Kansas State players in double figures, and the No. 12 Wildcats beat Eastern Kentucky 95-68 on Friday night in the Paradise Jam tournament.

Dean Wade and Cartier Diarra added 14 points each, and Kamau Stokes and Barry Brown Jr. had 10 points apiece for the Wildcats (3-0), who advance to Sunday’s semifinals at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center.

Dujuanta Weaver scored 12 points and Nick Mayo added 11 points for the Colonels (2-2), whose only lead came when Kelvin Robinson’s jumper 19 seconds in made it 2-0.

But Kansas State went on a 13-5 run over the next six minutes before taking a 37-28 lead into halftime.

The Wildcats led by as many as 31 points late in the half when James Love’s hook shot made it 93-62.