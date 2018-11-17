Kansas man dies after jeep hits a tree

KINGMAN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Kingman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Reginald F H Smith, 34, Wichita, was westbound on Kansas 42 nine miles west of Norwich.

The Jeep traveled left of center, left the roadway entered the south ditch and struck a tree.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Sedgwick County Forensic Center. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.