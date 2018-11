WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A two-alarm fire has swept through a Wichita apartment complex, although no injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday at the Parke East Townhomes.

Officials say about 20 fire units responded to the fire.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as emergency responders and vehicles packed streets around the scene.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire.