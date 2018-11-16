WATCH: Firefighters dressed as superheroes rappel down Kan. hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kids being treated at a children’s hospital in Kansas got a site to brighten their day — “superheroes” rappelling down the outside wall of the hospital.

The superheroes were actually six Wichita firefighters who rappelled down Wesley Healthcare hospital on Thursday. They were dressed as Batman, Captain America, the Hulk, Spider-man, Thor and the Green Lantern.

The hospital said in a statement that Wichita firefighters are always finding ways to give back to the community. The hospital called it a “great day” for kids, who were allowed to take their minds off their hospital stays for a while.