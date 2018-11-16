UWCK 2nd Annual Holiday Luncheon is Dec. 12

United Way of Central Kansas will be hosting their 2nd Annual Holiday Luncheon on December 12 at the Best Western Courtyard from 11 a.m. -1:30 p.m.

This event is designed to take just a bit of the stress off your shoulders, and let UWCK do all the planning. If you have a small business, organization, or group that wants to celebrate the Holidays together, but no one wants to plan the gathering, UWCK has you covered.

For just $25 per person, you can join UWCK at the Best Western Courtyard for a delicious lunch, holiday beverages, festive music, and holiday décor. We will do all the planning, all you have to do is show up. Lunch will be catered by Sue’s BBQ and will include a thick cut pork chop, homemade scalloped potatoes, fancy green beans, salad, and a dessert. The Great Bend High School Madrigals will fill the Courtyard with all your favorite holiday tunes, and each table will be set specifically for your group.

Tickets are limited to 120, with seating available for groups up to 12 guests per table. To reserve your spot, and take the hassle of planning your holiday party off your mind, contact UWCK by phone at 620-792-2403 or by email at unitedwaycentralks@hotmail.com. Reservations are available through December 3.