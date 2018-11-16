Police identify person behind ‘White Lives Matter’ fliers in Kansas

BUTLER COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating people receiving “White Lives Matter” fliers on their mailboxes in Harvey, Reno and Butler County.

On Friday, police in Eldorado reported they were able to identify the person responsible for the fliers. They have been interviewed and have not broken any laws.

According to police, “We understand the concern for the content of the fliers. We also would like for the citizens of our city to be educated about our outstanding recycling program which repurposes a large number of items such as plastic, cardboard, and unwanted fliers.