KHP asks for public’s help after wrong-way I-70 driver arrested

WABAUNSEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wrong-way driver and asking the public for assistance.

Just after 11a.m. Friday, the KHP troopers were involved with a pursuit with a stolen work truck from Colorado on Interstate 70 near the Maple Hill exit in Wabaunsee County, according to a media release. Troopers apprehended the driver.

During the pursuit the suspect fled eastbound toward Topeka and drove through median into oncoming traffic. Due to concern for safety of the public, troopers discontinued the pursuit. The suspect continued eastbound in the westbound lanes and head-on toward a Wabaunsee County deputy driving with his emergency lights activated. The deputy was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision with the stolen truck.

The KHP is asking for anyone who may have been involved with this truck, any victims the truck swerved at or witnesses who may have witnessed the truck traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes to contact the KHP at 785-296-3102.