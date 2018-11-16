Kan. man sentenced for growing pot on river island farm

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man who was growing marijuana on an island in the Neosho River was sentenced Thursday to 65 months in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Scott Joseph Skibo, 55, Chetopa, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction. In his plea, he admitted he was tending his marijuana garden on an island in the Neosho River in Chetopa, Kan., when investigators had him under surveillance.

When law enforcement officers moved in to arrest him, Skibo got in his boat and fled. Officers in their own boat pursued him about half a mile before catching him. They seized about 50 marijuana plants, as well as a backpack containing a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun, spare ammunition, marijuana, scissors, green twine, a water bottle and rain gear.