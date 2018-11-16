Great Bend man avoids injury after 3-vehicle I-70 crash

SALINE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Friday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Pontiac passenger car driven by Makayla Coons, 18, White City, was eastbound on Interstate 70 two miles west of Solomon in the left lane.

The Pontiac rear-ended a 2018 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by Karie Bogart, 41, Salina, that struck a deer. The collision pushed the Toyota into the median. The Pontiac then veered to the right and side swiped an eastbound 2018 Ford van driven by Shawn L. Behr, 45, Great Bend.

Coons was transported to the hospital in Salina.

Behr and Bogart were not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.