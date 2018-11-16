Friday Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 58. Light west southwest wind becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.



Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.



Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.



Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.



Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.



Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 25.



Monday Sunny, with a high near 52.



Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.



Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 51.



Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 32.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56.



Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.



Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 59.