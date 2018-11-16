Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Friday Weather

by

A cold front will usher much colder air into the area on Saturday. High temperatures will occur in the morning for most areas, with temperatures nearly steady or falling throughout the day. Gusty north winds will make it feel even colder. Forecast highs range from the lower 30s north central Kansas to the upper 40s in extreme southeast Kansas.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 58. Light west southwest wind becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 25.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 32.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thanksgiving Day
Sunny, with a high near 59.