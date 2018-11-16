Friday Weather

Today
Sunny, with a high near 58. Light west southwest wind becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 25.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 32.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Thanksgiving Day
Sunny, with a high near 59.