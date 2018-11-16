Convicted Kan. sex offender set for release after re-sentenced

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man convicted of sex crimes in 2007 was resentenced Thursday by a Reno County District Judge.

Robert Dwerlkotte will be released from prison soon after serving half of the sentence, according to District Attorney Keith Schroeder,

On Thursday he was sentenced to 8 1/2 years, but he’s already served over 11 years in prison. That means Dwerlkotte could be released in the very near future. This comes after the Kansas Court of Appeals ordered he be resentenced because his criminal history score was improper even though the state had included in the complaint that his burglary involved a dwelling.

Dwerlkotte was originally sentenced to 22 1/2 years for aggravated sexual battery and aggravated battery in prison.

The case involved breaking into his ex-wife’s home. He hid on the floor beside her bed while she slept. He then jumped on top of her when she woke up, held her down and tried to convince her to have sex.

Dwerlkotte previously served time in prison for the burglary and a conviction for sexual exploitation of a child.