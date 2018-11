WICHITA — Newman University, 3100 McCormick in Wichita announced early Friday the campus was closed due to a report of an unsubstantiated threat, according to a text message sent to students.

Newman University campus closed Friday, Nov. 16. There will be no day classes, no practices, and no student activities on campus today. — Newman University (@NewmanU) November 16, 2018

Police and the university released no additional details.