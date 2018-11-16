23-year-old Manhattan man arrested for death of baby boy

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of an infant in Manhattan and have made an arrest.

Just after 8:30 a.m. November 8, the Riley County Police Department Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call concerning an infant not breathing in East Manhattan.

The infant was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan then subsequently life-flighted to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City where he died.

Just before 1p.m. Thursday, police arrested D’Khari Lyons, 23, of Manhattan, in connection with the infant’s death, according to police department spokesperson Hali Rowland.

Lyons was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for First Degree Murder and Abuse of a Child. Lyons is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $500.000.00 bond.

The case has been forwarded to the Riley County District Attorney.