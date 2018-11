A couple of local players landed on the All-MIAA 2018 football teams.

Former Central Plains Oiler Layne Bieberle was named to the 3rd Team Offense at wide receiver for the Fort Hays State Tigers. Bieberle was also named honorable mention as a kick and punt returner.

Hoisington’s Landen Urban, who is playing at Washburn University, landed on the honorable mention list from his defensive line position.