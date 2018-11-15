Teen remains jailed after alleged rape at Kan. high school

HARVEY COUNTY — A Kansas teen remains in jail accused of rape following an arrest on November 7, according to Newton Police Lt. Scott Powell.

The crime allegedly involved a 15-year-old in a vehicle on the Newton High School parking lot during lunch break, according to Powell.

Police picked up 18-year old Samuel Loomis at the school, took him to the police station for questioning and made the arrest.

In addition to rape, Loomis is charged with unlawful voluntary sexual relations and aggravated indecent liberties with a child between 14 and 16, according to the Harvey County inmate report.

The high school senior made a first court appearance Tuesday, according to the Harvey County Attorney. Loomis is scheduled back in court November 26.

NOTE: Kansas state law allows law enforcement to release the names of juveniles age 14 and older involved in criminal cases