Spectrum CPA Partners’ Christmas spirit lasts all year long

BUSINESS NEWS

Even though the packages have been collected and sent to their first destination, the Christmas spirit lives on at Spectrum CPA Partners LLC. Actually, it never ends. Spectrum is part of a year-long effort to provide gifts for children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease around the globe.

The local accounting firm, 1400 Polk, is in its second year of supporting Operation Christmas Child.

“For some of these children, this gift may be the only one they receive,” said Sheri Yager, Spectrum staff accountant. “This project helps spread the word of the Gospel and discipleship in their native countries.

“Although the gifts we collected here throughout the year are on their way to a shipping hub in Denver, we are already thinking about Christmas of 2019,” she added.

“This is just one of Spectrum’s community-service projects; we encourage businesses, churches and other entities to become involved.”

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization.

“Anyone who wants to participate may stop by our office anytime with gifts that will fit into a shoebox,” Yager noted. “We will package everything up and distribute the presents in November next year.”

In Spectrum’s first year of participation, it collected six shoe boxes. This year that number went to 32.

“We hope we can keep growing over the years,” Yager said. “We want to give back and this is one small way we can do that.”

Examples of gifts include school supplies; personal hygiene items; toys; flashlights and batteries; shoes and socks; crayons; and small blankets.

Operation Christmas Child also has a list of items that are discouraged. These include: candy; toothpaste; gum; food; breakable items; aerosol cans; and anything that is used or damaged.

The Spectrum gifts were sent to Grace Community Church, Great Bend, before being shipped to Denver. The ultimate destinations are churches throughout the world.

Items in the shoeboxes are sorted into age and gender categories; when they reach the Denver hub, they are opened for inspection.

For more information, contact Spectrum by calling 620-792-5378.