Opening statements next in Barton County Sheriff trial

In a packed courtroom, the jury selection for the trial of Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir on a misdemeanor charge of one count of mistreatment of a confined person took place Wednesday, Nov. 14. Potential jurors were turned away throughout the day before the final selection was made.

The trial moves forward with opening statements beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Barton County Courthouse.

On Aug. 10, 2017, Nathan B. Manley, Ellinwood, was booked into Barton County jail on a warrant. Manley said Bellendir struck him on the side of the head, and Bellendir was charged following an investigation by the KBI.

Chase County Attorney William R. Halvorsen will prosecute the case.

Barton County Commissioners offered a letter of support of Bellendir the Tuesday before the trial stating they appreciate the work Bellendir has done as Sheriff since 2013. All five Commissioners signed the letter.