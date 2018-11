NOVEMBER 15, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: WOMEN’S SNOW BOOTS (7), BLACK & DECKER FOOD PROCESSOR, PUZZLES. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: SAGE GREEN SOFA 3 SEATER 80″ SPRAYED W/STAIN GUARD 620-792-5076

FOR SALE: 36″X82″ STORM DOOR. 620-617-8308

FOR SALE: 1929 FORD FIBERGLASS ROADSTER PU., 4X12 SHEET OF ALUMINUM, FULL SIZE IRON FRAME BED. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: 22 RUGER PISTOL, 270 RUGER RIFLE. WANTED: PLASTIC PALLETS, DOG PEN PANELS. 785-324-0550 (GREAT BEND)

FOR SALE: 2002 DODGE PU 4X4 W/TOOL BOX/NEW TIRES. 620-257-8471

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE TEAR DROP CAMPING TRAILER (GREAT SHAPE). 620-617-9098

FOR SALE: LEAN PASTURE RAISED PIGS OR TRADE FOR ALFALFA BALES, NEW TWIN BED. 620-282-4715

FOR SALE: CORN STOVE 785-445-5056

FOR SALE: 3 GARAGE DOORS 9X10, SHOP OVERHEAD GAS HEATER, YARDMAN RIDING MOWER 42″ 620-804-3259

FOR SALE: 6 -TIRES 245/65/17, 2 – 10 GALLON FISH TANKS, 3 – BIRD CAGES. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 8X18′ HEAVY DUTY FLAT BED TRAILER W/TANDEM AXLES, 1976 FORD F700 WHEAT TRUCK, 1992 CHEVY ASTRO VAN. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: PING PONG TABLE W/EQUIPMENT. 620-617-0485

FOR SALE: ARTIFICIAL CHRISTMAS TREE 7-1/2′ W/CLEAR LIGHTS/STAND 620-792-2049

FOR SALE: 25′ CU.FT CHEST FREEZER, MEAT SAW W/GRINDER (NEW NEVER USED). 620-617-0216

FOR SALE: 5 PC SERVING DISH SET, GLASS PUNCH BOWL. 620-797-9605

FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVY SHORT WIDE PU. 2 – 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

WANTED: 1969/71 SL350 HONDA MOTORCYCLE OR HONDA PARTS, AUTOMOBILE MID 30’S THRU 41 OPERABLE. 785-432-3370

FOR SALE: HANGING LIGHT FIXTURE, ITALIAN DEER TAPESTRY. 620-792-6560

FOR SALE: FULL SIZE HANDMADE OAK SLED (INDOOR DECORATION). 620-617-8218

FOR SALE: MUMMIES. WANTED: SOMEONE TO WORK ON A GRANDFATHER CLOCK. 620-566-7074

FOR SALE: 27HP KOHLER MOTOR FOR A DUCK BOAT, RED WING STEEL TOED BOOTS (12) 620-639-4495

FOR SALE: 32″ RADIAL DRILL PRESS, 1997 CHEVY SURBURBAN FOR PARTS, 43″ OVAL STOCK TANK. 620-282-7708

WANTED: TIRES 205/65/15 620-792-7676

PRINCE OF PEACE PARISH WILL HOLD THEY’RE ANNUAL CLOTHING GIVE A-WAY SATURDAY IN THE AUDITORIUM AT ST. ROSE CATHOLIC CHURCH LOCATED AT BROADWAY & BAKER FROM 8AM UNTIL 2PM. DONATED ITEMS WILL BE ACCEPTED TODAY AND TOMORROW FROM 6-7:30PM. SUGGESTED ITEMS INCLUDE MEN’S WOMEN’S AND MUCH NEEDED CHILDREN’S CLOTHING, BEDDING TOWELS, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS AND TOYS. THANKING YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR DONATION AND MAKING THIS ANNUAL CLOTHING GIVE-A-WAY A SUCCESS.

EARLIER THIS YEAR WE LOST 3 OF OUR KIDS TO CANCER. ONE OF THE KIDS WAS LITTLE NOVA MARETENSEN. ON NOVEMBER 21ST NOVA WOULD HAVE BEEN 3 YEARS OLD. TO HONOR HER MEMORY, HER PARENTS HAVE TEAMED UP WITH SOME AREA BUSINESSES FOR A TOY DRIVE FOR HER BIRTHDAY GIFT TO OTHER CHILDREN FIGHTING CANCER. ALL DONATIONS WILL GO TO THE PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY AND PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY DEPARTMENTS AT CHILDREN’S MERCY HOSPITAL IN KANSAS CITY. TOYS CAN BE DROPPED OFF NOW AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS: EAGLE RADIO, CORNERSTONE AUTOMOTIVE, THAT HIPSTER PLACE, RECETTE INSURANCE IN LARNED, KINDSCHERS MULE BARN IN HOISINGTON AND H & B VIDEO IN HOLYROOD. THE FINAL DAY TO DROP OFF TOYS IS NOVEMBER 15TH. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL: JOSH MARTENSEN AT 909-253-5429 (SUGGESTED TOYS; RATTLES, TEETHING RINGS, INFANT LINKS, STACKING TOYS, GAMES, PLAYING CARDS, EAR BUDS/EAR PHONES, UNO, SKIP BO, PHASE 10, SHARPIES, ACTION FIGURES, ART SUPPLIES, OLDER COLORING BOOKS) FOR A COMPLETE LIST PLEASE GO TO: www.childrensmercy.org/help-our-kids/donate-goods/

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY