Man sentenced for secretly filming women at Great Bend tanning salon

A man who secretly photographed and made videos of women as they undressed at a Kansas tanning salon has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Tracy Driscoll also was ordered last week to serve three years of probation when he’s released from jail. Driscoll pleaded no contest in September in Barton County to six counts of breach of privacy.

While on probation, he won’t be able to use the internet or a phone with a camera. He also must pay fines and for counseling for one of the victims. Additionally, three victims are suing.

Law enforcement was called to the E-Z Tanning salon in Great Bend following complaints that the defendant had been photographing or taking videos of customers while they were undressed. An officer contacted Driscoll and seized his cell phone when it became apparent that the device contained evidence of crimes.

A later examination of the phone’s contents revealed photographs of other individuals who were undressed while tanning. A list of customers showed that while they were in one room, Driscoll was in the next room over and used his phone camera to take the photographs or videos.

The sentence was the maximum possible for the charges. Driscoll has a previous felony conviction stemming from a 2007 hit-and-run crash in Russell that killed Kansas State University sophomore Rebecca Trible.