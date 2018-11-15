KWEC to hold Holiday Open House

Join the staff of the Kansas Wetlands Education Center in celebrating the Christmas season with a Holiday Open House from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Dec. 1.

While the kids decorate gingerbread birdhouses and make a bird feeder, adults can take advantage of specials in the gift shop and enter a contest for a $50 gift certificate. Hum along to holiday music selections and graze on Christmas cookies, breads and warm beverages, between activities. There is no charge for the activities.

Preregistration is required for the gingerbread birdhouse activity, with a limited number of seats available, during two sessions from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon. The registration deadline is Nov. 28. No registration is required for any other activities. To register and for more information call 877-243-9268.

Find KWEC’s Christmas goose and earn the opportunity to win a $50 gift certificate to KWEC’s gift store. He’ll be hiding somewhere within the Center. Gift store shoppers may also purchase one item at 40 percent off, excluding consignment items.