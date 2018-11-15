Kan. nurse’s kidney donation triggers bi-state transplant chain

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City nurse decided to donate a kidney to a patient, triggering a series of events that led to three people getting new organs in the first kidney donation chain collaboration between Children’s Mercy and University of Kansas hospitals.

Children’s Mercy nurse Christa Jordan wanted to donate to her patient and friend Victoria “Dayshanae” Hosman, but better matches were found and a kidney donation chain began.

Donation chains start when a donor wants to give to a person but they aren’t a good match. The donors can then give to someone they match with but don’t know.

Jordan and Hosman met the other donors and recipients at Children’s Mercy Wednesday following the six surgeries conducted on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.