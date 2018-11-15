Indictment: KC man in Skeleton Mask had sawed-off shotgun

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man who wore a skeleton mask while disrupting traffic was indicted by a federal grand jury today for illegally possessing a sawed-off shotgun, according to the United State’s Attorney.

Daniel A. Robertson, 54, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. Tuesday’s indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Robertson on Oct. 29, 2018.

The indictment charges Robertson with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with possessing an unregistered firearm.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Kansas City police officers responded to a call at 152 Highway and N. Indiana on Oct. 28, 2018. A caller had reported a suspicious man (later identified as Robertson) walking on the entrance ramp of the highway wearing a black skeleton mask over his face. The caller said the man walked toward her car, causing her to nearly hit him.

When officers arrived, they contacted Robertson. Robertson allegedly was carrying a loaded sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun concealed in the front of his jacket. He had additional ammunition in his jacket and pants pockets, the affidavit says.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Robertson has prior felony convictions for burglary, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, child molestation, failure to appear in court, and failure to register as a sex offender.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.