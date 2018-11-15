Health Department’s outreach program continues to be a success

Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider knew that the department’s immunization outreach clinics were going well, she just didn’t know how well. Schneider says her staff has conducted 42 influenza outreaches which has included going to local and area businesses to provide flu shot to employees as well as clinics in the smaller towns in the county. She says after analyzing the data, those numbers are pretty impressive.

Shelly Schneider Audio

In the future, Schneider says she would like to expand the outreach programs to provide more services to those people who have health or transportation issues that keep them from getting the type of care they need.

Shelly Schneider Audio

If you business is interested in having the Health Department come to provide immunizations services for your employees, contact the department at 793-1902.