GBRC – Disc Golf Marksman League

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is excited to announce a new Disc Golf Indoor League called, “Marksman League”. This nationally recognized league focuses on Disc Golf putting and is a great way to improve putting skills over the winter months. This league is perfect for beginners and advance players, and Junior (14 years and younger) and Adult (15 years and older) divisions are available. The league will run November 26th thru January 14th on Monday nights at 7:00 pm at the City Auditorium (1214 Stone). League fee is $15, and registration is due by Wednesday, November 21st. For more information contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755.