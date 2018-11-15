Emporia State student VP faced Impeachment for writing ‘Illegal Aliens’

EMPORIA — After she wrote what some consider a controversial statement on social media, a vice president of the Associated Student Government at Emporia State University won’t face impeachment.

According to the university’s Associated Student Government’s Facebook page, the Diversity and Inclusion Committee planned to begin an impeachment effort against Michaela Todd after she wrote in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach, “put Kansans first not illegal aliens. The millions of dollars spent on public welfare for illegal aliens in Kansas hurts Kansas taxpayers every day.”

The term illegal aliens offended many on campus and prompted calls for her to resign from her position with ESU student government. Todd refused to step down.

The university issued a statement that “encouraged Associated Student Government to study the issue and determine appropriate next steps. Associated Student Government has resources at its disposal to make an informed decision, understand the ramifications of its actions and plan a constructive path forward.”