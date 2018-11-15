Eagle Radio Holiday Auction is Friday, Nov. 16

The excitement-packed 10-hour broadcast for the Eagle Radio Auction begins Friday, Nov. 16. It arrives in plenty of time for people thinking about Christmas gifts or gifts for themselves. The 2018 Holiday Auction is presented by Stone Sand Company and Stone Waste Management.

The auction goes live at 7 a.m. with bidding. As you hear the items on the air, call in the highest bid. You can see the full auction bill with hourly listings to see when specific items will cross the block, the auction bill is at greatbendpost.com. Every item will be introduced with a low opening, from there stay tuned and bid often.

It’s your chance to win hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise for a fraction of the retail value.

It’s the 2018 Eagle Radio Holiday Auction tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 1590 KVGB and 100.7 Eagle Country.