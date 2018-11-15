Barton men pull away early in fifty-one point Thursday night victory

Sixteen straight in first half action Thursday night at the Barton Gym set the tone as the Barton Community College men’s basketball team eclipsed the century for the fourth straight game in cruising to a 103-52 win over the junior varsity squad of Tabor College.

The Cougars’ early lead was cut to one at 10-9 but that was the last time the Blue Jays were that close as Barton rattled off six straight to gain separation. Five straight by Tabor would later cut the gap back down to a then 26-18 margin but that’s when the Cougars stepped on the gas. Led by Akeem White in scoring twenty during first half play and the insertion of an all-sophomore lineup, the Cougars hung sixteen straight points on the board going on to an eventual twenty-five point halftime margin.

Fifty-four points lit up the second half scoreboard as the Cougars shook off the first half lethargic effort with countless dunks and slashes to the hole led by Anthony Atkinson-Enneking’s matching of White’s eight second half points.

Thirteen Cougars contributed at least two points to the column as just two hit the double-digit mark with White’s career high thirty points leading the way with Elijah Ford scoring thirteeen in limited court time.

John Dunn and Alex Garza led the Blue Jays with seven points each.

Barton will have a week off from competition until heading to McKinney, Texas, for a pair of games in the Collin Thanksgiving Classic. The Cougars will play Friday at 7:00 p.m. against host Collin County before a 5:00 p.m. Saturday matchup against Midland College.