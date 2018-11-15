Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/14)

BOOKED: Kelly Polzin of Hoisington for a hold for court on Barton County District Court case.

BOOKED: Esten Millard of Great Bend on GBMC for DUI, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kevin Camyn of Spokane, WA on BTDC warrant for robbery, criminal restraint, and batter, bond set in lieu of $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Alisha Myers of Wyoming on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear x4, no bond.

BOOKED: Alexander Anderson on Barton County District Court warrants all for probation violation, no bond until seeing the judge.

RELEASED: Alan Bobbitt of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for aggravated assault x2 after he posted a $20,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Dustin James Turner on BCDC serve sentence after serving time.

RELEASED: Esten Millard of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI after posting a $2,500 surety bond through A-1.

RELEASED: Mark A. Ray on Barton County case after bond was reinstated by Judge McPherson.