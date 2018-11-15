Arrest warrant issued for Kan. man who shot woman in the head

SEDGWICK COUNTY —On Thursday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) presented an aggravated battery case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, leading to an active arrest warrant being issued for 35-year-old Bryant Douglas, Jr. of Wichita

He is wanted on charges of attempted 1st-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and felon in possession of a firearm, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a shooting call in the area of Bluff and Vesta in Wichita, according to Davidson.

At the scene, police found a 41-year-old woman who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators determined the woman was traveling in a vehicle with her boyfriend, Douglas.

When they got into a verbal argument, Douglas struck her multiple times and fired one shot striking the her in the head. Douglas then fled the scene.

If you know the whereabouts of Douglas, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.