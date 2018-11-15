3 children in protective custody after arrest at Kansas motel

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on numerous charges after an arrest.

Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to Motel 6 at 709 SW Fairlawn in Topeka to locate a subject with outstanding warrants, according to Lt. John Trimble.

During the investigation, officers discovered a gun, ammo and narcotics.

They also took 20-year-old Jatavious Darr and 41-year-old Allan Burgess into custody. They are convicted felons and were in possession of a firearm, according to Trimble.

In addition, police removed 3 children from the room and put them police protective custody.

Both Burgess and Darr were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges for Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, 3 counts Aggravated Child Endangerment and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Darr was also booked for a Felony Pottawatomie County Warrant and a Topeka City warrant, according to Trimble.