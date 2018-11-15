3 children in protective custody after arrest at Kansas motel

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on numerous charges after an arrest.
Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to Motel 6 at 709 SW Fairlawn in Topeka to locate a subject with outstanding warrants, according to Lt. John Trimble.
During the investigation, officers discovered a gun, ammo and narcotics.
They also took 20-year-old Jatavious Darr and 41-year-old Allan Burgess into custody. They are convicted felons and were in possession of a firearm, according to Trimble.
In addition, police removed 3 children from the room and put them police protective custody.
Both Burgess and Darr were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges for Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, 3 counts Aggravated Child Endangerment and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Darr was also booked for a Felony Pottawatomie County Warrant and a Topeka City warrant, according to Trimble.