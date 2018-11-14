Dateline: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Vara Lee “Sam” LaFoy, died November 13, 2018, after a brief battle with melanoma cancer. She was born in Fort Rucker, Alabama, August 20, 1943 to Jack and Vara C. LaFoy.

Her first year of formal education was spent in Paris, France, where she not only learned the French language, but also graduated second in her class of forty. She attended the University of Madrid for her first year of college then graduated with honors two years later from Wichita State. After moving to Washington D. C., she worked at the International Police Academy where she became a perfect shot. She then joined the State Department and worked in USAID all around the world, including Vietnam, Paraguay, and many countries in Africa, where she ran a Food for Peace program as a food aid officer. After retirement, she settled into what she considered a perfect life in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where she studied classical guitar, Ancient Greek language and literature, and was a stalwart member of her book club. Sam was known for her ready wit, quiet intelligence and moxie.

She is survived by her mother, Vara C. LaFoy, many cousins and a host of friends around the world.

There will be no visitation and a Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 18, 2018, at the Albert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be suggested to the Humane Society of the Ozarks, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

