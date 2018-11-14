Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Teen jailed for a dozen Kan. burglaries, 2 suspects at large

by

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating burglary and have a suspect in custody.

Police continue to search for two additional suspects- click to expand

The burglary occurred November 8, at a residence near SW 30th and SW Atwood in Topeka, according to LT. Andrew Beightel.

Police did identify one subject and the 17-year-old boy was arrested just after 9:30p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 Block of SW Park South Ct. in Topeka, according to Beightel.

Officers were granted search a warrant at the SW Park South Ct address and they located and recovered property from over a dozen residential burglaries spanning from Topeka, Shawnee and Douglas County. Police still need the community’s help to identify the other 2 suspects.