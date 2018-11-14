Great Bend Post

Remains identified from 1976 murder; Kan. inmate claimed responsibility

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a DNA test has confirmed that skeletal remains found in Alabama decades ago belong to a missing Louisiana woman believed to have been killed.

Courtney-photo KDOC

Mary Ann Perez -photo courtesy NOLA Police

Authorities said Tuesday that they learned this week the remains belong to Mary Ann Perez, who disappeared in 1976. Authorities say Perez’s daughter provided a DNA sample that matched DNA from the remains. The findings have revived the possibility that a man who claimed responsibility for Perez’s slaying may be charged in her death.

That man, 74-year-old David Courtney, is currently serving a life sentence in Kansas in an unrelated killing.

News outlets at that time report Perez was having car trouble near a New Orleans lounge when she was spotted by Courtney, who’s believed to have strangled her.