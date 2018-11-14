Police: Man arrested in Kan. is suspect in Colo. sex investigation

EL PASO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

In May 2018, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department initiated the investigation involving a suspect identified as Daniel Armstrong, 57, of Colorado Springs, according to a media release from police.

Information indicated Armstrong sexually assaulted a child several years prior to the incident being reported. The investigation culminated with Crimes Against Children detectives obtaining a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest, charging him with Sexual Assault on a Child and Sexual Exploitation of Children. Despite their efforts, detectives were unable to locate and arrest Armstrong.

In July, the Colorado Springs Police Department learned Armstrong was arrested in Douglas, Kansas. While Armstrong remained in the custody of the Butler County Jail, detectives continued to develop information indicating Armstrong may have sexually assaulted other juveniles. This secondary investigation again culminated with detectives obtaining a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest, charging him with Sexual Assault on a Child. This warrant was executed on Armstrong in mid-September 2018 while he was still being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at