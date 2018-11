NOVEMBER 14, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: JITTERBUG CELL PHONE, VHS TAPES, 2 COMPUTER KEYBOARDS. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 1948 TEAR DROP CAMPER TRAILER. 620-617-9098

FOR SALE: 27 HP MUD BUDDY. 620-639-4495

FOR SALE: WASHER & DRYER, PU TOOL BOX. 620-639-2038

FOR SALE: RUGER 270 RIFLE, RUGER 22 PISTOL. WANTED: LARGE OR XL WIRE DOG CRATES, PET BEDS. 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: GUN RACK W KEY AND LOCK, 8′ DECORATIVE WINDMILL. 620-797-0159

FOR SALE: YARD IMPLEMENTS FOR A LAWN TRACTOR 620-257-8900

FOR SALE: RADIO FLYER WAGON MADE OF HARD RUBBER, EXERCISE MACHINE. 620-791-7878

FOR SALE: 2PCS OF INSULATED STOVE PIPE 8X30 W/HARDWARE, BREAKER BOXES, 2 JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWERS W/ISSUES. 620-793-0765

FOR SALE: 2 52″ WESTINGHOUSE CEILING FANS W/LIGHT KITS (NEW). WANTED: OLD TRAINS SET OR HO CAR SET. 620-786-1645

FOR SALE: PRESSURE WASHER 2500 PSI 620-786-0929

WANTED: 32″ STORM DOOR RIGHT HANDED. 620-282-3364

FOR SALE: 3 9X10 GARAGE DOORS W/HARDWARE, OVERHEAD HEATER W/BLOWER, YARDMAN RIDING MOWER 42″. 620-804-3259

FOR SALE: NEW OLDER KIRBY HOSE. FREE: KIRBY VACUUM FOR PARTS. 620-793-5806

WANTED: 70/80’S 2 DR CHEVY FOR A RACE CAR. 785-285-7497

FOR SALE: LARGE AMOUNT OF HUNTING & GUN MAGAZINES, SNOW & ICE CHAINS (NEW) FOR 15″ TIRES. 620-786-0701

FOR SALE: CHILD’S WOODEN ROCKER, 2 SETS OF DISHES, MEN’S COVERALL’S 34/36, LONG UNDERWEAR. 620-792-9710

FOR SALE: 2002 DODGE RAM QUAD CAB 4X4. 620-257-8471

PRINCE OF PEACE PARISH WILL HOLD THE ANNUAL CLOTHING DRIVE THIS SATURDAY FROM 8AM UNTIL 2PM IN THE AUDITORIUM OF ST. ROSE LOCATED AT THE CORNER OF BROADWAY & BAKER. BEFORE THE GIVE AWAY ON SATURDAY, DONATED ITEMS CAN BE DROPPED OFF TOMORROW AND FRIDAY FROM 6PM-7:30PM. SUGGESTED ITEMS: MEN’S (ESPECIALLY WORK CLOTHES), WOMEN & MUCH NEEDED CHILDREN’S CLOTHING, BEDDING, TOWELS, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS AND TOYS. THANKING YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR CONTINUED GENEROSITY.

